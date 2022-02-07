Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will host two jobs fairs for those interested in joining the school system, one in February and another in March.

“The fairs will be a great time to meet and interact with our school administrators and learn more about our schools,” a spokesperson said. “We are excited for you to join us!”

The first fair will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 26. An optional panel discussion will begin at 8:30 a.m. with “virtual table visits” beginning at 9 a.m. The table visits will allow those interested to come and go to meet the administrators and speak with them about their school. More than 90 school locations will host different meetings on Microsoft Teams so participants are able to enter and leave as they please.

The second fair will be held in person at Central High School on Saturday, March 26. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. with an optional panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. Table visits will then begin at 9:00 a.m.

With the same formatting, over 90 school locations will be at the school for those interested to meet and learn about them.

Registration can be completed on the Knox County Schools website. If you have any questions regarding registration, Director of Advancement and Diversity Nathan Langlois is reachable at nathan.langlois@knoxschools.org.

