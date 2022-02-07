Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested for DUI with child inside vehicle, report shows

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford Explorer on Feb. 5 after watching it cross multiple roadway lines.
Sean Derek Tillman, 34.
Sean Derek Tillman, 34.(Police Records)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged after reportedly driving under the influence with his 8-year-old son in his vehicle Saturday evening, a police report obtained by WVLT News shows.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford Explorer on Feb. 5 after watching it cross multiple roadway lines. Once officers approached and talked to the driver, a strong smell of alcohol was noted on the man, identified as Sean Derek Tillman.

The 34-year-old’s speech was slurred, and he allegedly performed a standardized field sobriety test poorly, according to police. While out of the vehicle, officers and a K-9 on the scene spotted a glass container with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside. A glass pipe was found near it, officials stated.

Tillman refused to submit a blood draw; therefore, officers obtained a search warrant, and his blood was drawn without incident.

His 8-year-old son was found sitting in the passenger seat while the arrest was being made. The young boy and Ford Explorer were released to his mother. A Department of Children’s Services referral was made, officials noted.

Tillman was charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, simple possession, reckless endangerment, implied consent, and DUI first offense. The sample and the man were taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

