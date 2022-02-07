Advertisement

“Laying Our Hero To Rest” LCSO plans large-scale service for Sgt.

The public can pay respects by lining the sidewalks of downtown Loudon along HWY 11.
There will be several moments of honor, including a flyover, 21 gun salute and a horse drawn hearse.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Up to 1,000 people are expected to say their last goodbyes to 20-year deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins between Tuesday and Wednesday. Investigators reported a truck driver hit and killed the Loudon County deputy Thursday morning while he was removing a ladder from I-75.

The sheriff’s office planned a large-scale service on Wednesday and will host hundreds of vising law enforcement officers from across the country, some of whom Jenkins worked with through the K9 unit. The several hour-long service will start at Loudon High School and end at Memorial Gardens.

Whether it’s a hotel offering free rooms to visiting law enforcement officers, the community making sure Sgt. Jenkins’ children are comforted, to students just wanting to show the family they’re not alone. These are just a few ways a mourning county is taking care of each other.

“It’s an undertaking that I’ve never seen the likes of. Logistically, it’s huge,” Loudon High School Principal Scott MacKintosh said.

Some students at LHS put together a 13-minute montage of Friday’s procession as a gift to the family.

“What’s been so divided, everyone with Coronavirus, masks and vaccines, it was cool to see everyone come together as one,” he said.

The school’s culinary arts department will support the sheriff’s office with a free meal on Thursday. The memorial service on Wednesday is set for Sgt. Jenkins’ friends and family as well as fellow law enforcement.

