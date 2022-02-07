Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
Oak Ridge Highway at Beaver Ridge Road
One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

Latest News

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms in January.
Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users