Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion

By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple first responders responded to a major crash on I-40 Eastbound that caused significant delays Monday afternoon.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Knoxville Fire Department, and Knoxville Police Department warned travelers to avoid the area if possible.

According to TDOT SmartWay maps, a crash involving multiple cars was reported at mile marker 378 near Cedar Bluff Road at 4:26 p.m. The right lane, shoulder, and entry ramp are closed until the crash is cleared.

Officials said first responders were on the scene, and the crash was significant. TDOT noted that a sign structure was damaged.

A disabled vehicle was also reported in the same area at mile marker 377.8 around 5:00 p.m. KPD officials said both occurrences were blocking traffic.

“Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible,” KPD tweeted.

Officials with TDOT said the sign sturcture will have to be taken down and that traffic was backed up over three miles.

