Advertisement

Meet Griffin, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month!

The Humane Society said he’s five, so he’s a little more middle-aged than ‘senior.’
WVLT Senior Pet of the Month, Griffin!
WVLT Senior Pet of the Month, Griffin!(Humane Society, Tennessee Valley)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Griffin, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month from The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

The Humane Society said he’s five, so he’s a little more middle-aged than ‘senior.’

“Griffin is a very sweet, loving 5-year-old boy. He was an only dog his whole life when his family had to take in 2 dogs from family members that passed away,” HSTV said. “Griffin wasn’t a fan of losing his personal space and all the attention and was ultimately surrendered.”

The Humane Society said the boy would do best in a place where he’s the only dog in the house.

Potential families can visit Griffin and learn more online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
Oak Ridge Highway at Beaver Ridge Road
One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms in January.
Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Rick Barnes
Barnes talks Olivier injury