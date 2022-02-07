KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Griffin, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month from The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

The Humane Society said he’s five, so he’s a little more middle-aged than ‘senior.’

“Griffin is a very sweet, loving 5-year-old boy. He was an only dog his whole life when his family had to take in 2 dogs from family members that passed away,” HSTV said. “Griffin wasn’t a fan of losing his personal space and all the attention and was ultimately surrendered.”

The Humane Society said the boy would do best in a place where he’s the only dog in the house.

Potential families can visit Griffin and learn more online.

