Meet Griffin, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month!
The Humane Society said he’s five, so he’s a little more middle-aged than ‘senior.’
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Griffin, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month from The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.
The Humane Society said he’s five, so he’s a little more middle-aged than ‘senior.’
“Griffin is a very sweet, loving 5-year-old boy. He was an only dog his whole life when his family had to take in 2 dogs from family members that passed away,” HSTV said. “Griffin wasn’t a fan of losing his personal space and all the attention and was ultimately surrendered.”
The Humane Society said the boy would do best in a place where he’s the only dog in the house.
Potential families can visit Griffin and learn more online.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.