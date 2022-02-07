Advertisement

More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures will get a little bit warmer later this week.
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday temperatures are just below average, but we’ll get those temperatures above average by the middle and end of the week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those partly cloudy skies turn to mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop to near 25 degrees Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is full of sunshine, with a gradual climb to just below average yet again, with a high of 48 degrees. The wind is turning behind that system, so we’ll get back to a light southwesterly breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon temperatures make it back to the mid-50s the rest of this week. We’re also looking at a steady trend of freezing mornings, but sunshine helping us warm up each day.

Clouds increase Friday morning, with a mostly cloudy Saturday. We’re looking at spotty afternoon rain showers, with a high of 53 on Saturday. Then scattered showers Saturday night can change to snow showers, lingering into early Sunday with spotty snowfall. Then the clouds clear out Sunday, and we’ll be back to a chilly day at 42 degrees.

Your Valentine’s Day features more sunshine with highs near 45 degrees. It’ll be a chilly night, so if you have any dinner plans you’ll need the thicker coat!

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

