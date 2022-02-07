Multi-county police chase ends with crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase that spanned from Loudon to Knox County ended in a crash and the arrest of two people, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers attempted to stop a white 4-door Volkswagon Passat on I-75 in Loudon County for a suspected window tint violation. The vehicle fled, and police initiated a pursuit.

The chase continued until the Passat crashed out of the Exit 383 off-ramp on I-40 in Knox County at Papermill Road.

The driver, identified as Isaiah Dates, 24, from Georgia, was charged with felony evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment.

A passenger of the vehicle was also arrested. Malik Cadarius Beavers, 24, from Chattanooga, fled the scene on foot following the crash. Once police caught up to the man, a Taurus 1911 handgun was found. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

