Advertisement

Multi-county police chase ends with crash in Knox County

The chase continued until the Passat crashed out of the Exit 383 off-ramp on I-40 in Knox County at Papermill Road.
Isaiah Dates, 24, and Malik Cadarius Beavers, 24.
Isaiah Dates, 24, and Malik Cadarius Beavers, 24.(Police officials)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase that spanned from Loudon to Knox County ended in a crash and the arrest of two people, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers attempted to stop a white 4-door Volkswagon Passat on I-75 in Loudon County for a suspected window tint violation. The vehicle fled, and police initiated a pursuit.

The chase continued until the Passat crashed out of the Exit 383 off-ramp on I-40 in Knox County at Papermill Road.

The driver, identified as Isaiah Dates, 24, from Georgia, was charged with felony evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment.

A passenger of the vehicle was also arrested. Malik Cadarius Beavers, 24, from Chattanooga, fled the scene on foot following the crash. Once police caught up to the man, a Taurus 1911 handgun was found. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
Oak Ridge Highway at Beaver Ridge Road
One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms in January.
Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Rick Barnes
Barnes talks Olivier injury