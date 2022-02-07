Advertisement

NC officers save dog after suspected opioid overdose

After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.
After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog was given a second chance at life after two Mooresville Police officers rescued it from a suspected opioid overdose on Jan. 16.

The dog’s owners said that it found a plastic bag filled with an unknown substance at a nearby hotel. After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.

The officers, identified as Officers Isenhower and Pezzeca, gave the dog a dose of Narcan, which is a nasal spray used to treat drug overdoses.

After the first dose, the dog reportedly began to revive but did not fully recover. After the second, it was able to walk around, jump and act normally.

The dog’s owners later took it to Denver Emergency Animal Hospital for further examination.

“While I am always very proud of the exemplary work of our officers, I am extremely proud of how sincerely compassionate they are about the services they provide,” MPD Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said. “This life-saving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
Oak Ridge Highway at Beaver Ridge Road
One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

Latest News

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms in January.
Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users