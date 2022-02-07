More clouds for some today, more mild days ahead this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a mild start to the week, with some extra clouds moving through from a system moving up the East Coast. We’re just below average temperatures to start the week, but we have some more mild afternoons ahead this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today, we’re warming up to the mid 40s to low 50s. Knoxville tops out around 48 degrees, with some in the Valley right at 50, and the higher elevations closer to the mid 40s. Clouds increase midday through the evening hours, as they fan out from the system to our east. This leaves us partly cloudy at these times, and the breeze out of the west, 5 to 10 mph, can make us feel cooler. These clouds can create a stray mountain snow shower.

Tonight starts out partly cloudy, with those few snow snow showers in the Smoky Mountains, but they’re clearing out. The mostly clear sky allows those temperatures to drop, so another frosty cold morning at 25 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is full of sunshine, with a gradual climb to just below average yet again, with a high of 48 degrees. The wind is turning behind that system, so we’ll get back to a light southwesterly breeze.

Afternoon temperatures make it back to the mid 50s the rest of this week. We’re also looking at a steady trend of freezing mornings, but sunshine helping us warm up each day.

Clouds increase Friday morning, with a mostly cloudy Saturday. We’re looking at spotty afternoon rain showers, with a high of 53 on Saturday. Then scattered showers Saturday night can change to snow showers, lingering into early Sunday with spotty snowfall. Then the clouds clear out Sunday, and we’ll be back to a chilly day at 42 degrees.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

