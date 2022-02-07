Search underway for missing Knoxville teenager last seen in January
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officials are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Jan. 16, according to a post by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Matthew Cespedes, 16, reportedly left his home on Prestwick Ridge Way in Knoxville on foot. According to police, he left a note that said he was going to stay with a friend and would be gone a few days. He has not been seen since.
The teen is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Officials ask if you know Matthew’s whereabouts, contact officials at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 TIPS app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
