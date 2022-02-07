Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The semi-truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Officer will be held on a $1 million bond after appearing in court for the first time in Roane County Monday morning.

Christopher Savannah, 43, faces several charges following the crash on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge Thursday morning. Loudon County’s Sgt. Chris Jenkins was reportedly killed after Savannah failed to slow down after a rolling barricade, which the long-time sergeant implemented while he removed debris from the roadway.

After hearing from first responders and investigators for over an hour, the judge ruled a $1 million bond for Savannah, who decided not to testify in his first court appearance.

According to officials, it is believed that Savannah did not have a commercial license to operate the semi-truck at the time of the crash. The judge noted in his ruling that the truck driver did not appear for a much less serious crime in his home state of Texas for a moving violation; therefore, the bond was adequate for his charges.

Savannah, originally from Texas, was also reportedly under the influence at the crash. Investigators testified that he admitted to using marijuana at least four and eight hours before the crash. He was reportedly cooperative with police, telling them where the weed and gun were hidden in the truck on the scene.

There were no friends or family of Savannah’s there to testify on his behalf. If his bail is posted, Savannah will be required to wear a tracking device to ensure he returns to court at his next scheduled appearance.

Savannah was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment x3, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic charges.

Officials with the THP are leading the investigation. Savannah’s next court appearance will take place on Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m

