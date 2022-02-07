Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Deputy Clay Jenkins, the son of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins, stopped by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office command post Sunday to thank all of the county officers who continued to work following his father’s death.

“I just want to say thank you guys for keeping the county safe,” Clay said. “I’m very proud and my dad would be very proud of all you guys. Thank you very much.”

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate.

Tonight Deputy Clay Jenkins stopped by the Command Post to send a message of thanks to all of the out of county officers... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, February 6, 2022

Chris’ daughter, 16-year-old Chloee Jenkins, shared pictures of her father’s K-9, Deja. The sergeant joined the K-9 unit in 2007.

“I will tell you that he was hilarious, loving, go-with-the-flow, and was very supportive,” Chloee told WVLT News.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins has been with the K-9 unit since 2007. (Chloee Jenkins)

