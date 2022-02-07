Advertisement

Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Police are still searching for the third inmate, 50-year-old Johnny Brown.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were searching for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

It was believed that the fugitives were in Pulaski, Va but deputies were told Monday that two of the inmates, Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were involved in a robbery in North Carolina. They lead police on a chase and were pronounced deceased, according to officals with the SCSO. No other details were released.

Police are still searching for the third inmate, 50-year-old Johnny Brown.

Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Sarver was charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

The inmates were added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A reward of $2,500 from the TBI was being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Additionally, a $5,000 reward was being provided by the US Marshals Service.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them about the escaped inmates.

If you see Brown do not approach him and call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

