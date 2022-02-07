VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alvin Kamara, former running back for the Vols, was arrested on Sunday following the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, according to officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police officers responded Saturday to a local hospital where a person reported being battered at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Blvd.

“The investigation by LVMPD Detectives determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara,” LVMPD officials said. “He was located and taken into custody without incident on February 6, 2022.”

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

He was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm at the Clark County Detention Center, according to police.

Kamara was the first running back in NFL history to total at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons

The investigation is ongoing.

