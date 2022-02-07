Vols forward Olivier Nkamhoua likely out for season after ankle injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a left ankle injury in the Vols win over South Carolina Saturday.

Per a Tennessee spokesperson, Nkamhoua’s injury will require surgery.

Thank you to everyone and all the prayers and the wishes.

Time to lock in for the bounce back. — Olivier (olli) Nkamhoua (@olivier_rn) February 7, 2022

The 6′8″ junior went down in the second half against the Gamecocks and was escorted to the locker room under his own power. He later returned to Tennessee’s bench.

Nkamhoua was beginning to come into his own the last few games. He tied his SEC scoring high with 15 points against Texas A&M on February 1 and snagged a team-leading nine rebounds and eight points at Texas a game earlier.

