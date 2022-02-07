Wife of Oak Ridge man killed in 2014 indicted for his murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The widow of a man shot to death in 2014 has been indicted for first-degree murder after seven years of investigation by multiple agencies, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas Steven Thrasher Jr., 29, known as T.S., was shot and killed inside his Oak Ridge apartment on Dec. 8, 2014.

According to officials, Thrasher’s wife, Samantha Anne Hendley, 35, told investigators she heard a loud noise that sounded like gunshots in the apartment around 4:30 a.m. that day and called the police. When Oak Ridge Police Department officers arrived at the Rolling Hills apartment complex, they discovered Thrasher dead from a gunshot wound.

At the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents started working the case alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department. During the investigation, Hendley was identified as a person of interest.

Last week, an Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hendley with first-degree murder. She was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail Monday morning.

Hendley is being held on a $1 million bond, officials announced.

