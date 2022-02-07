Zakai Zeigler earns SEC Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after several stellar performances, conference officials announced Monday.

Zeigler averaged 16 points, three assists and 2.5 steals per game while hitting six 3-pointers in the last two games. In the game against Texas A&M, the standout star scored 14 points, had three assists and an ankle-breaking crossover. SportsCenter picked up the footage for their Top 10 plays shortly after.

In the game against South Carolina, Zeigler scored 18 points in the second half of the game for a career-high.

“Zeigler is averaging 13.8 points per game over his last four games and has scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee’s 10 SEC games,” UT Athletics exclaimed.

The Long Island, New York native is the second Tennessee freshman to receive SEC Freshman of the Week this season following fellow guard Kennedy Chandler who was honored on Nov. 15.

Tennessee and Zeigler, the Vols’ third-leading scorer in SEC play, will be back on the court Wednesday night with a matchup against Mississippi State.

