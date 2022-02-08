Advertisement

12-year-old initially disqualified from swim meet for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit

Three words on a swimsuit caused a lot of controversy at a swim meet in Wisconsin. (Source: KBJR, DULUTH BRANCH NAACP, CNN)
By Natalie Grant and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (KBJR/Gray News) – Three words on a swimsuit caused a lot of controversy at a swim meet in Wisconsin.

Leidy, 12, was initially told she couldn’t compete Sunday because her “Black Lives Matter” suit was considered political language.

“She is very passionate about social justice. She has been through a lot already at a young age. It’s a big part of her, which I think is wild at 12,” the girl’s mother, Sarah Lyons, told KBJR.

A volunteer race official at the swim meet said Leidy would be disqualified if she didn’t change her suit.

“She said, ‘mom, I’m not taking the suit off, and I said, ‘you go girl’ and ‘OK,’” said Lyons, who then called in extra help from the Duluth Branch NAACP.

“This is a humanitarian issue. It’s not political. It’s human. It’s humanizing something,” said Classie Dudley, president of the Duluth Branch NAACP.

Leidy’s disqualification was overturned by Duluth YMCA leaders who were sponsoring the race. They also banned the volunteer race official from any future meets.

“It’s important that when you see something, you have to say something,” Dudley said. “That same energy that the NAACP brought when we showed up to support Leidy is the same energy that the community should have had in that moment.”

“There were 500 people in that room, and nobody noticed what was going on,” Lyons said. “It is a really good example of what is actual allyship and what is performative allyship in those moments when people need you to stand up, even if it’s not in your best interest.”

Dudley hopes Leidy’s story will spark conversations of change.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Duluth YMCA said they are committed to being an anti-racist organization, saying they stand with BIPOC communities.

They said they will continue to educate themselves and strive to be active allies in the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

