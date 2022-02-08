Another seasonable day ahead of a warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are holding steady around “average” again today, but the rest of the week warms up and becomes windy, with a cold front moving in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with cold air settling into our area. This leaves us frosty cold at 25 degrees to start the day.

Tuesday is another beautiful day, with all sunshine. There is a light breeze out of the southwest for the afternoon hours, with a gradual climb to a high of 50 degrees, which is right at seasonable.

Tonight stays clear, with frost developing again, as we drop to around 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of week comes with afternoons warming to the mid 50s to around 60 degrees!

Wednesday is breezier though, with some clouds dipping from the north overnight. This leaves us mostly sunny and a high of 56 Wednesday, then partly cloudy with a stray shower possible Wednesday night and a low of 32. Gusts are around 20 mph at times.

Thursday is mostly sunny and breezy at times, with a high of 55 degrees.

Friday is the warmest day, but wind gusts pick up to move up that high to 60 degrees. Gusts top out around 30 mph, but it’s still mostly sunny.

Clouds increase Saturday, with spotty afternoon rain showers and a high of 53. We’re monitoring a cold front to bring us scattered showers Saturday night, which can change to snow showers, lingering into early Sunday with spotty snowfall. Then the clouds clear out Sunday, and we’ll be back to a chilly day at 42 degrees.

Your Valentine’s Day features more sunshine with highs near 45 degrees. It’ll be a chilly night, so you’ll want the warm coat for dinner plans!

