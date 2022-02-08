Advertisement

In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.(Pool, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Some potential jurors in the upcoming federal trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are questioning whether crimes should be treated differently if they’re motivated by race.

Federal prosecutors have charged the three white men who chased and shot Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood with hate crimes, saying they targeted him because he was Black.

Several people summoned to court Tuesday on the second day of jury selection said they believe issues with racism in America are overblown and that crimes should be punished based actions, not racial motivation.

One woman who is among 44 people deemed qualified to serve said “hate crimes are damaging to society as a whole.”

Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja

Latest News

FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
Crews responding to a fire in Hardin Valley
Crews responding to a fire in Hardin Valley
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to...
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service