Bearden high dance team brings home national championship win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of national champions returned back to Knoxville Tuesday morning.

Friends and family of the Bearden High School Dance Team gave the team a warm welcome home at McGhee Tyson Airport. The dancers competed in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida, bringing home their third national title.

Members of the team like Jordan James said they were thrilled.

“The adrenaline rush was insane! The crowd was absolutely ecstatic. The energy was through the roof, and it was just an all around good experience,” shared James.

The team won the virtual event last year but was unable to travel due to COVID-19.

Head Coach Hannah Keathley said last year the team competed and won virtually.

This year, the team only had three returners who knew what competing at nationals felt like.

Keathley’s proud of the team’s hard work and dedication.

“I am extremely proud. My assistant coach and I have seen them go from day one of this trip to today. They are a different team, they are amazing athletes. They worked together to overcome everything that has been thrown at them. To come home with a win, I am so proud of them and I know Bearden High School is as well,” said Keathley.

The 18-member Bearden High School Dance Team competed against teams from across the country in the Large Varsity Pom, Jazz, and Game Day divisions. Bearden won the national championship in the Large Varsity Game Day division and fourth place in Medium Varsity Pom. The National Dance Team Championship was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort on Feb. 4-6, 2022.

The team holds three National Pom Championship titles (2018, 2019, and 2021) and three National Championship titles in the Game Day division (2019, 2021, and 2022). Bearden is also the current TSSAA State Pom Champion for 2021-2022 for the third year in a row and holds 8 consecutive TSSAA Jazz Division titles (2014-2021, plus 2011).

