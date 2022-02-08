Breezier and warmer Wednesday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting above average as we head into the end of the week! Some breezy conditions come along with it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, with frost developing again, as we drop to around 29 degrees.

Temperatures warm up nicely to 56 Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies return Wednesday night with a stray shower possible overnight into early Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny and breezy at times, with a high of 57 degrees.

Friday is the warmest day, but wind gusts pick up to move up that high to 60 degrees. Gusts top out around 30 mph, but it’s still mostly sunny.

Clouds increase Saturday, with spotty afternoon rain showers and a high of 53. We’re monitoring a cold front to bring us scattered showers Saturday night, which can change to snow showers, lingering into early Sunday with spotty snowfall. Then the clouds clear out Sunday, and we’ll be back to a chilly day at 42 degrees.

Your Valentine’s Day features a few clouds with highs near 45 degrees. Some spotty rain/snow could linger into Monday. It’ll be a chilly night, so you’ll want the warm coat for dinner plans!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

