CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game

By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Woodford County Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Schools, a Bourbon County fan was arrested due to inappropriate behavior. It happened during a championship game between McNabb and Bourbon County.

School officials say they are glad a school resource officer was present during the game:

Police say one of the fans, 53-year-old Mark Anthony West, stepped out onto the court and became aggressive towards the officer. The arrest citation says West tried to fight the officer. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from West and he was unsteady on his feet.

The officer told West to put his hands behind his back.

The citation says while the officer was trying to handcuff West, he pulled away and tried to punch the officer. The officer took West to the ground and an off-duty deputy at the game was able to help handcuff West.

Montgomery County School District officials said West had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

West is being charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third-degree assault, and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe. School officials are reviewing their athletic event policies. Right now, it is standard to have at least one school resource officer present, but they are looking into whether there should be more.

