Celebrating Knoxville’s Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni is an award-winning poet who grew up in Knoxville.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrating Black History Month, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will be sharing artifacts from their collection that highlight Black History in Knoxville.

One artifact comes from an award-winning poet who grew up in Knoxville. Her name is Nikki Giovanni.

The Beck Center has a few of Giovanni’s albums including her 1976 record titled ‘The Reason I Like Chocolate’.

The record featured Giovanni reading her poems from her children’s record, including a poem called ‘Knoxville, Tennessee.’

Renee Kesler with the Beck Center said the poem highlighted Giovanni and some of her fond memories of growing up in Knoxville near the Old City.

”She’s gonna live on what we call today, Hall of Fame Drive,” said Kesler. “There’s actually a historical marker that denotes the place where her home would have been in Knoxville. She talks about how special that place was and how special Knoxville was, and even her experience. She’s gonna remember it from a vintage lens of a young person, and the experiences she had with family, community, and neighbors.”

Although referred to as a children’s album, Giovanni said the poems have universal appeal.

“Some of these poems aren’t strictly children’s poems but that’s because I don’t believe children can be strictly categorized,” Giovanni said in 1976.

Giovanni left Austin High School in 1960 for early entrance into Fisk University in Tennessee.

She’s now on the faculty at Virginia Tech as a distinguished professor. Giovanni is scheduled to be back in East Tennessee for the Big Ears Festival in late March.

