Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloee Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins, got to meet the troopers and horses who are set to carry her father to his final resting place Monday.

“Tonight, Chloe had the opportunity to ride one of the horses that, on Wednesday, will be one of four horses that carry her father to his final resting place,” officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office said. “These men and women, this family, and these horses, created an everlasting bond this evening. These North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers traveled 500 miles to honor this family and our fallen brother.”

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle removing a ladder from the interstate.

The sheriff’s office has planned a large-scale service on Wednesday and will host hundreds of vising law enforcement officers from across the country, some of whom Jenkins worked with through the K9 unit. The several hour-long service will start at Loudon High School and end at Memorial Gardens.

How symbolic this evening turned out. 16 year old Chloe Jenkins, daughter of fallen Sergeant Chris Jenkins, along with... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, February 7, 2022

