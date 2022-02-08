Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man connected to the I-75 crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the department announced Monday night.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 as he was trying to move a fallen ladder from the interstate. Christopher Savannah, a Texas tractor-trailer driver, then reportedly crashed into several cars and Jenkins, killing him. A later report alleged that Savannah was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

Sonny Beason, 35, of Loudon County, was the driver of a white utility van that dropped the ladder. “Beason was the driver of a white utility truck that was carrying an orange fiberglass ladder that was unsecured in the bed of the truck. The ladder was observed by other motorists coming out of the truck and ended up blocking part of I-75 NB near the 73 MM,” the release said.

Beason was charged with driving on a suspended license and three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

