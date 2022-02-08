Advertisement

Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Beason was charged with driving on a suspended license and three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
Beason was charged with driving on a suspended license and three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man connected to the I-75 crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the department announced Monday night.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 as he was trying to move a fallen ladder from the interstate. Christopher Savannah, a Texas tractor-trailer driver, then reportedly crashed into several cars and Jenkins, killing him. A later report alleged that Savannah was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

Sonny Beason, 35, of Loudon County, was the driver of a white utility van that dropped the ladder. “Beason was the driver of a white utility truck that was carrying an orange fiberglass ladder that was unsecured in the bed of the truck. The ladder was observed by other motorists coming out of the truck and ended up blocking part of I-75 NB near the 73 MM,” the release said.

Beason was charged with driving on a suspended license and three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Latest News

Breezier Wednesday
Breezier and warmer Wednesday ahead
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Beason was charged with driving on a suspended license and three misdemeanor charges of...
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested