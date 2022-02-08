Electric vehicle charging plant promising for job growth in Tennessee and Biden’s electric vehicle goal

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tritium, a worldwide manufacturer for electric vehicle chargers, is set to break ground on its first U.S. facility in Lebanon, Tennessee later this year. The company is promising 500 new jobs to the area, and growth for the electric vehicles across the country.

CEO of Tritium, Jane Hunter, appeared alongside President Biden and the Department of Energy’s Secretary Granholm at the White House today for the announcement of the new plant.

The Australia-based company said it is aiming to produce 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year at the Lebanon facility.

Tritium joins a host of other manufacturing companies including General Motors and Boeing now investing in US manufacturing; a key part in President Biden’s economic agenda.

Hunter said she’s optimistic about what this means for the future of electric vehicles in the U.S.

“So what we see with [electric vehicles] is that once people drive them, they don’t go back,” Hunter said. “They’re beautiful to drive. They pick up really quickly. They’re quiet, easy to maintain so people love them. And what will happen is once it really starts to pick up, it’ll have this snowball effect to get faster and faster.”

The Biden administration is continuing to push for electric vehicle growth, with a goal of 50% of sales to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2030.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

