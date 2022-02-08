Horses carrying Sgt. Chris Jenkins housed at STAR equine center

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, thousands honored fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins at a memorial service for his friends and family.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle removing a ladder from the interstate.

The community also held a procession after the memorial service. Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles took part in the procession, which was capped off with a horse-drawn carriage that took Sgt. Jenkins’ body to his gravesite. The horses were provided by the North Carolina State Troopers Association and North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit.

The non-profit organization Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), housed the horses used for the procession.

“We have been so honored to house the horses who will be carrying Sgt. Jenkins to his final resting place. What a beautiful tribute to a fallen hero,” officials with the organization said. “Our prayers go out to the Jenkins family, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department and all those who knew Sgt. Jenkins.”

Chloee Jenkins, the daughter of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, got to meet the troopers and horses who were set to carry her father to his final resting place Monday.

“Tonight, Chloe had the opportunity to ride one of the horses that, on Wednesday, will be one of four horses that carry her father to his final resting place,” officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office said. “These men and women, this family, and these horses, created an everlasting bond this evening. These North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers traveled 500 miles to honor this family and our fallen brother.”

