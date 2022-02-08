Advertisement

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington.(Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agencies would be financed for another month under bipartisan legislation approved by the House on Tuesday, the latest emblem of Congress’ persistent inability to finish its budget work on time.

Senate passage, expected perhaps next week, will send the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Without that the government would deplete its spending authority on Feb. 18 and have to shutter most of its doors, an election-year embarrassment that neither party wants, and it will not happen.

The bill includes $350 million to address leaking military fuel tanks that have contaminated drinking water near Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor, and nearly 6,000 people have complained of illness. The military has moved around 4,000 families into hotels and flown in water treatment systems from the U.S. mainland.

Tuesday’s House vote was 272-162. All but one voting Democrat supported the bill, but it was opposed by more than 3 in 4 Republicans, who often use such votes to portray themselves as fiscal conservatives.

The short-term measure would fund government at last year’s levels through March 11. Congressional leaders say they hope that will give bargainers time to reach agreement on overall spending totals, and then write the 12 bills that spell out details on how agencies will spend that money.

Those bills finance everything from the armed forces to programs for education, the environment, veterans and public health. In addition, a portion of the 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure bill — about $14 billion this year — can’t be committed to projects until Congress approves a spending bill formally providing the money.

The government’s budget year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. It’s been many years since Congress has finished all its budget bills by Oct. 1 because of partisan fights over priorities.

“No one wins” when Congress has to rely on short-term legislation to finance agencies piecemeal, said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who chairs the House Appropriations Committee. The top Republican on that panel, Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, said that while no one wants another stopgap bill, “the alternative is much worse” — a reference to a federal shutdown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
Crews responding to a fire in Hardin Valley
Crews responding to a fire in Hardin Valley
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to...
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals