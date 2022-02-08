Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in Knoxville.
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in Knoxville.
According to a post from the office, Megan Mills, 31, was last seen on Jan. 31.
“Mrs. Mills left in a 2011 Kia Forte with affixed TN tag CGM369Mr,” the post said. Mills reportedly has family in California and Oklahoma.
Those with information should reach out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.