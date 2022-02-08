Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in Knoxville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing woman that may be in Knoxville.

According to a post from the office, Megan Mills, 31, was last seen on Jan. 31.

“Mrs. Mills left in a 2011 Kia Forte with affixed TN tag CGM369Mr,” the post said. Mills reportedly has family in California and Oklahoma.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Those with information should reach out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000.

