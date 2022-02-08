Knox County Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is being accused by concerned parents of not enforcing its federally imposed mask mandate, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

The parents successfully sued the school system last year, saying their at-risk children needed a mask mandate to safely attend school. Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the system to enforce a universal mask mandate shortly after.

The parents allege in the latest court filings that Knox County School is not properly enforcing the mandate. They have also requested a neutral monitor be placed in the school system to help enforce the mask mandate, and the system submit a plan for enforcing the mandate.

“As set forth in their Motion, certain exhibits contain photographs of Knox County students, parents, and staff and administration in noncompliance with this Court’s universal mask mandate issued in the instant case,” the documents said. The pictures themselves have not been released in court documents in order to protect the identities of minor students, though the documents do describe what the pictures show, as listed.

An event at a KCS school of largely mask-less parents.

Three sporting events of mask-less students in the stands.

Unmasked principal speaking to unmasked students;

Knox County Board member2 and principal unmasked at a school event;

A teacher refusing to enforce masking in the classroom, inviting the judge to his classroom instead;

Multiple unmasked bus drivers;

Social media attempts to identify the Plaintiff-families and stalk them outside of schools and taking their pictures; and

Students wearing mesh and lace masks.

The parents sent the photographs to the KCS legal system, asking them to further enforce the mandate, according to another filing. KCS’s legal team reportedly responded by sending a representative to check on masking compliance through a surprise visit to several schools with “minimal notice of the visits to the schools themselves.”

The parents then alleged that the check-in was staged to show compliance that was not really happening. “Plaintiffs show that the single monitoring identified by Knox County—the “check on mask compliance” by an employee in the Law Director’s office—was purposefully staged to deceive the Plaintiffs with a false and defensive impression of mask compliance,” the documents said.

The documents allege that Knox County’s law department did advise schools when an employee would be taking pictures for the case, saying the purpose was “[t]o support our defense of the ‘mask case’ and note KCS enforcement of mask usage.” The check in was performed in a way that would help the school system’s defense, according to the documents.

WVLT News reached out to the Knox County Schools legal department for comment via email. The first response, from Senior Deputy Law Director David Sanders, said “Guys, I want to reply to this one. Can we?” The second email WVLT News received, from Charles Sterchi, said “If this affects or relates to any litigation, I’m not sure you should respond.”

David Sanders then sent WVLT News a statement on the allegations, which can be read in full below:

What you’ve heard is absolutely untrue. We will be responding to the Plaintiffs’ motion either later this week or at the beginning of the next week. To be clear, our letter to the Plaintiffs’ attorneys attached to their motion speaks for itself. We believe that there is substantial compliance with the mask mandate in Knox County Schools. We acknowledge that the degree of compliance varies from school to school. But what we strenuously deny is that the Law Department has any hand in any alleged non-compliance. To the contrary, we have repeatedly instructed the Board of Education and KCS administration that Judge Greer’s order is binding upon the school system, is entirely valid, and must be followed in good faith unless or until it is removed or modified by a court of competent jurisdiction... Our position on this issue has never wavered.

The response also included a memorandum, which stated that the school system is taking the masking mandate seriously and doing all it can to ensure that students and staff wear masks. “Furthermore, it will be very difficult - if not impossible- for us to appeal this case if KCBOE cannot demonstrate good faith efforts to comply with the court’s order in the meantime,” the memorandum said.

The parents formally asked the court to consider civil contempt for Knox County Schools, the documents said. They asked that a neutral monitor be placed in the school system, and the system submit a plan for enforcing masks including surprise visits and suspension for unmasked students.

The court partially granted the requests. According to the filings, Knox County Schools was ordered to file a formal response to the pictures within seven days.

Below are the full filings from the case and the memorandum from the KCS legal team.

