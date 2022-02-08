Advertisement

Knoxville police to host East Knoxville safety awareness meeting

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are set to host a neighborhood safety awareness meeting for East Knoxville later this month.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department planned to host a neighborhood safety awareness meeting for East Knoxville later this month.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and is set to discuss public safety, address ongoing concerns and provide resources. KPD is teaming up with the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers, the Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, Police Advisory & Review Committee and the Office of Community Safety to host the meeting.

The meeting is set to be held in the sanctuary and annex of Logan Temple AME Zion Church located at 2744 Selma Ave. Those that live in the area highlighted below are invited to attend.

