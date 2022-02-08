KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department planned to host a neighborhood safety awareness meeting for East Knoxville later this month.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and is set to discuss public safety, address ongoing concerns and provide resources. KPD is teaming up with the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers, the Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, Police Advisory & Review Committee and the Office of Community Safety to host the meeting.

On Thursday, February 24, the KPD will partner with several @CityKnoxvilleTN offices and @tn_crime to host the first in a series of Neighborhood and Safety Awareness Meetings.



For more info on the meeting, click here: https://t.co/aybteBWWuU pic.twitter.com/G3vWCSZ5Uh — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 8, 2022

The meeting is set to be held in the sanctuary and annex of Logan Temple AME Zion Church located at 2744 Selma Ave. Those that live in the area highlighted below are invited to attend.

Knoxville police to host East Knoxville safety awareness meeting (KPD)

