KPD officers locate missing Jefferson Co. woman

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on the lookout for a missing woman they believed was in Knoxville.

According to a post from the office, Megan Mills, 31, was last seen on Jan. 31.

“Mrs. Mills left in a 2011 Kia Forte with affixed TN tag CGM369Mr,” the post said. Mills reportedly has family in California and Oklahoma.

Officials with the sheriff’s office reported that Mills was found by officers with the Knoxville Police Department Tuesday evening.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

