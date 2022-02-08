Advertisement

Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years, and last week he caught something that he has never even seen before – a golden crappie.
By Marissa Voss and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A man who has been ice fishing for over 25 years couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out a once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to put on display.

Rick Konakowitz caught a golden crappie while fishing on Clear Lake in Minnesota – something he’s never seen before.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker than I thought. Maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought, ‘what the heck is this?’” Konakowitz told KEYC.

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake(KEYC)

Loren Miller, a fish geneticist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

It’s a xanthic crappie and is similar to albino animals. This breed of crappie has some extra pigment and flash.

“They are kind of rare mutations ... so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow, so, obviously, out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them. So, it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large, that old,” Miller explained.

Konakowitz hopes his story will inspire kids to try fishing.

“Maybe they will get their chance to get something like that,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Latest News

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
Breezier Wednesday
Breezier and warmer Wednesday ahead
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors