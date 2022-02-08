Advertisement

Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a missing four-year-old from Shelby County last seen in 2020 has been arrested with her boyfriend in Kansas.

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore confirmed the two had been arrested for a Shelby County warrant on a charge of custodial interference.

Moore said the two individuals will be extradited back to Shelby County.

Serenity was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday. Extended family had reached out to the sheriff’s office with concerns that the four-year-old was in danger.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also announced he was working with the sheriff’s office, state and federal law enforcement to help locate Serenity.

Officials said Serenity’s parents had been uncooperative with law enforcement in their investigation into the missing child.

Serenity’s whereabouts are still unknown. She is listed with blond hair and blue eyes with a possible birthmark on her stomach.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Serenity is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324 or (502) 633-2323.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
“I wasn’t prepared for how much this hurts” | Loudon Co. hosts service for fallen Sgt.
Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child
As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according...
Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested

Latest News

East Tennessee law enforcement agencies discuss "Use of Force" policies, as activists push for...
East Tenn. law enforcement agencies respond to “8 Can’t Wait” initiative
How to retire during a pandemic