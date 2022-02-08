Now is the time to trim trees before spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re thinking about doing some tree pruning, one arborist said now is the time of the year to get those limbs that may be in your way during the spring.

Tree specialist Nicholas St. Sauveur with Cortese Tree Specialists said it’s important to trim trees right. He said, while the trees are asleep, now would be the best time to get any pruning done you want.

“And if we prune right now, you’re going to have less damage to those trees. You’re gonna have less pressures from insects and pathogens, which means overall, they’re going to be a lot healthier, especially when spring rolls around,” said St. Sauveur.

He also added that you’ll want to trim the trees at the base of the join, not halfway down. He said that opens the door for disease.

“You have decay that will move in there. And then you have this overabundance of growth that will come out come spring in those attachment points are really weak. So as it gets large and matures, you’re going to increase likelihood of failure,” he said.

Of course that time frame where the trees will remain dormant all depends on the weather and when it gets warm.

If you are looking to get a more diverse backyard, don’t forget your landscaping is an important element to make that happen. St. Sauveur said animals are looking for water, food and shelter.

“Most of your evergreens are going to provide the food and the shelter. much like this holly behind me where you’ve got all those berry’s coming out and obviously ever green. So they’re going to provide shelter from A predictors and inclement weather,” he said.

To promote structurally sound growth, our arborists can help you to determine what type of pruning is recommended to maintain or improve the health, appearance, and safety of your trees. There are four types of pruning that help leaves to grow, flowers to bloom and pests to stay clear:

Cleaning : Selective pruning to remove one or more of the following: dead, diseased, infested, rubbing, declining, detached and/or broken branches.

Thinning: Selective pruning to reduce the density of branches and foliage.

Raising: Pruning of branches to provide vertical clearance below the crown.

Reduction: Decreasing branch length, or plant height and/or spread.

