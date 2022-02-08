Oak Ridge family gets answers after seven-year murder investigation

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thomas Steven Thrasher Jr. was shot and killed in his Oak Ridge apartment back in December of 2014, and since that day the family has been searching for answers. After more than seven years of investigating, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thrasher’s wife was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Thomas Steven, better known as TS to friends and family, was married to Samantha Anne Hendley for almost four years according to TS’s dad Steve Thrasher.

Steve would call the Oak Ridge Police Department multiple times a week looking for updates on the investigation into his son’s death. So when the news finally came, it was “the best day I’ve had in seven years,” said Steve.

“I feel like I’m finally going to get me a good night’s rest,” said Steve as he believed the TBI had the right person behind bars.

Hendley will have her day in court on a day that has yet to be announced, but for now this development is enough closure for Steve for the time being. Whenever that day in court comes, he said he fully expects to be there one way or another.

“I’m going to be there front and center,” he said. “I promise you that if I’m not there, it’s because I’m dead and I’ll try to get them to bring me over there in a casket.”

Steve said he will remember his son as a great father to his daughter, a caring son and brother, and someone who always would light up a room.

Hendley remains behind bars on a $1,000,000 bond.

