Remembering one of KPD’s first black detectives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In honor of Black History Month, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is showcasing daily artifacts from their collection that highlight Black history in Knoxville.

One of their artifacts is a police badge of former officer Ernest Scruggs.

Officer Scruggs was described as a prominent member of the Knoxville community.

He even became one of the first Black detectives of the Knoxville Police Department.

The Beck Center has several artifacts from officer Scruggs and his family, including several pieces of his police gear.

Officer Scruggs joined the police department in 1914 before becoming one of the first black detectives of KPD in 1956.

Renee Kesler, the president of the Beck Center said officer Scruggs was also on the police force during the ‘Knoxville Riot of 1919.’

“He lived in the community, he was from the community. He was there to protect and to serve. I think it’s important that this particular artifact remind us that in all areas of service it’s important that we’re diverse as possible so that all communities are represented. He was on the force when those race riots took place in Knoxville, so having that presence was very important in terms of getting our community back together,” shared Kessler.

After three years of serving as a detective, Scruggs passed away from natural causes in his seventies.

Kessler said Scruggs’ son joined the United States Air Force and eventually became a Tuskegee Airman.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.