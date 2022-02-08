Advertisement

Reward set for information leading to third Sullivan Co. escapee

Police are still searching for the third inmate, 50-year-old Johnny Brown.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were searching for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

It was believed that the fugitives were in Pulaski, VA but deputies were told Monday that two of the inmates, Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were involved in a robbery near Wilmington, North Carolina. They lead police on a chase and were pronounced deceased, according to officials with the SCSO. No other details were released.

Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Sarver was charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Update 2/7/22 3:33PM - UPDATE: The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed...

Posted by Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

Brown was added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A combined reward of $7,500 is being offered to anyone with information leading to his arrest.

If you see Brown do not approach him and call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

