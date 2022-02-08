West High students learn latest concussion technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West High School upperclassmen got a first-hand look at some brand new concussion technology. The technology isn’t new, but using it to treat concussions is.

Students met with Dr. Todd Abel, of the Neurologic Performance Group.

“We don’t want to go say stop playing sports. We want to say let’s do it as safe as possible,” said Dr. Abel.

Their FDA approved “Sway” app can do balance testing with just a smartphone. The eyebox, four-minute test allows the eyes to follow a picture or video. At the end of the test, the final scores on these tests show if someone could have a concussion.

Late November, Carson Jessie, got a concussion playing football. He tried the eyebox test on Tuesday and passed!

“It’s very easy. It’s very quick. It’s very simple to do. So I think a lot of it is with college and the pros where head to head is so much stronger than high school, I think it could be used,” said Jessie, a junior at West High School.

The doctor said the real advantage is being able to check for a conclusion when a doctor or athletic trainer may not be nearby.

