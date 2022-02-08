Advertisement

Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee

President Joe Biden talked about jobs and energy costs on Tuesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The White House is praising an Australian company that has committed to making electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S.

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The company said it expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said.

“Somebody has to make the electrical vehicle charging stations, and we want those made here in America. So this particular announcement is really groundbreaking,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

The company is planning to build 30,000 electrical vehicle charging stations per year at peak capacity, the state said.

President Joe Biden, White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Tritium CEO Jane Hunter on Tuesday delivered remarks on Tritium’s plans to build the manufacturing facility.

Landrieu said that on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “$5 billion to begin the process of putting 500,000 charging stations across America.

“But we want those charging stations made in America. We want them with America products. And today is the start of actually manufacturing those here at home.”

The White House has proposed using $7 billion from the infrastructure law to pay for building a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Biden also wants half the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric or hybrid.

