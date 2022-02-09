Brief warming trend starts today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More warmth is blowing into our area starting today, but this comes to an end when a cold front brings some rain and snow showers to town this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, with light breeze and patchy frost. We’re starting the day around 27 degrees, but it’s a little warmer on the Plateau where more wind is already nudging up temperatures.

Wednesday warms up nicely to 56 degrees, with a mostly sunny view most of the day. To move up the temperatures, we have more winds at times. It’s a southwesterly wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There are some extra clouds clipping our area, mainly along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and this can bring a stray shower late afternoon through the evening.

Tonight comes with those scattered clouds to start, then mostly clear by morning, with a light breeze and a low around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is another beautiful, breezy day. Gusts up to 25 mph help to move us up to 57 degrees for the high.

Friday is the warmest day, but wind gusts pick up to move up that high to 63 degrees. Gusts top out around 35 mph, but it’s still mostly sunny.

Clouds increase Saturday, with spotty rain showers and a high of 53 degrees. The trend for the cold front is still for scattered rain to light snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, then some leftover mountain snowfall Sunday. Sunday afternoon comes with some cloud breaks, and it’s back to a chilly day at 40 degrees with a cold breeze.

Few light snow showers late Saturday into Sunday. (WVLT)

Your Valentine’s Day features a chilly high of 45 degrees. Isolated light rain to snow showers are possible, with leftover clouds. It will be a chilly evening, so you’ll want the warm coat for dinner plans!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

