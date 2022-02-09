Chattanooga teacher accused of teaching students “how to torture a Jew”

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Chattanooga mother claimed a class on the Bible as literature included Christian conversion and comments offensive to Jewish people and other non-Christians, according to a report from the Chattanooga Times Free Press and Associated Press.

Juniper Russo posted to Facebook that she withdrew her 8th grade daughter from the class after the teacher wrote an English translation of the Hebrew name for God on the whiteboard and told students, “If you want to know how to torture a Jew, make them say this out loud,” according to the post.

Russo said her daughter originally joined the class because other electives were not accessible to her because of a disability, according to the Associated Press.

“This name is traditionally not spoken out loud, and is traditionally only written in the Torah,” Russo wrote. “My daughter felt extremely uncomfortable hearing a teacher instruct her peers on ‘how to torture a Jew’ and told me when she came home from school that she didn’t feel safe in the class.”

Russo shared that the teacher also taught the Genesis creation story as a factual account of how the universe was formed. According to Russo’s post, the teacher also told the class a story about a student who identified as an atheist who took the class to ‘prove it wrong’ and later ‘realized it was true.’

This follows McMinn County Schools’ banning the illustrated novel Maus. The novel, which tells the story of two Holocaust survivors, uses animals to represent different countries in World War II, with Jews represented as mice and Germans as cats.

As of right now, 29 Hamilton County school teach the Bible-based study school-wide, according to the Associated Press.

Hamilton County Schools issued a statement saying the district is investigating a compliant about its Bible History course and will “take appropriate steps based on the findings of that review.”

