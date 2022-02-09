Advertisement

Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – New photos from Loango National Park in Gabon, Western Africa, show some unexpected behavior from chimpanzees.

The chimps were seen for the first time applying insects to their own wounds and the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.

Researchers witnessed the behavior within a community of 45 chimps as part of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

The team cataloged 76 cases of chimps using insects over 15 months, from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.

The study shows that it’s possible the insects have an antiseptic or anti-inflammatory effect on their injuries.

Humans used them for the same purposes dating back to 1400 B.C. It’s also possible it’s a learned behavior in some chimps.

The findings were released in the Journal of Current Biology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

