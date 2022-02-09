Crews respond to grass fire in Hardin Valley near King University

HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews with the Karns Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 10845 Hardin Valley Rd. near King University around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials with the department.

Fire Chief Daron Long told WVLT News that the fire was approaching apartment buildings and was extinguished by 6:50 p.m.

The fire was fueled by dry grass, according to Long.

No injuries were reported.

