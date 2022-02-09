Advertisement

Crews respond to grass fire in Hardin Valley near King University

Firefighters with the Karns Fire Department responded to a grass fire off Hardin Valley Rd. Tuesday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews with the Karns Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 10845 Hardin Valley Rd. near King University around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials with the department.

Fire Chief Daron Long told WVLT News that the fire was approaching apartment buildings and was extinguished by 6:50 p.m.

The fire was fueled by dry grass, according to Long.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Christopher Savannah, 43, in court
Bond set at $1M for truck driver accused of killing LCSO sergeant
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Two Sullivan Co. escapees dead in North Carolina, one at large

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee Places 85 On 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
UT Softball All American
UT Softball more than ready to open season
Sgt. Jenkins wake draws hundreds Tuesday night
From Texas to Tennessee, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Knoxville Ice Bears
Guzda knocking on NHL door, Bellant returns to Ice Bears
From Tennessee to Texas, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins
From Tennessee to Texas, officers honor Sgt. Chris Jenkins