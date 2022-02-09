Advertisement

Find Your Fun this Valentine’s Day weekend

It is Valentine’s Day weekend so if you haven’t made any plans yet, we have you covered!
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is Valentine’s Day weekend so if you haven’t made any plans yet, we have you covered!

Friday, February 11th:

First, the 2022 Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show returns to the Knoxville Convention Center Friday through Sunday. From the ground to the gutters, the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show has something for everyone. You can go Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Go check it out and you might even see some of your favorite WVLT people there!

This weekend you can aboard the Volunteer Princess for a romantic cruise on the Tennessee River. There are cruises Friday through Monday and they are booking up quickly. There is an early dinner cruise from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a later one from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 12th:

The Zen Evo Hot For Chocolate 5K is perfect for you and your significant other, if you enjoy running of course. Saturday at World’s Fair Park, couples can register together and win some yummy chocolate! Also, if you’re single you can register to run as well. The race starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Hilton Knoxville is hosting Cupid’s Gala. This black tie gala will feature live entertainment, horse d’oeuvers, and a vendor showcase.

Monday, February 14th:

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra is performing ‘Jazz is for Lovers’ at the Bijou Theatre on Monday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $40.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate
Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3-month-old child

Latest News

Sgt. Chris Jenkins and his K-9 unit
WATCH: Loudon County hosts service for Sgt. killed in I-75 wreck
Few clouds, more wind and warmth today.
Brief warming trend starts today
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro responds to West Knox County housefire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire
Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire respond to Knox County house fire