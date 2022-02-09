Find Your Fun this Valentine’s Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is Valentine’s Day weekend so if you haven’t made any plans yet, we have you covered!

Friday, February 11th:

First, the 2022 Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show returns to the Knoxville Convention Center Friday through Sunday. From the ground to the gutters, the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show has something for everyone. You can go Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Go check it out and you might even see some of your favorite WVLT people there!

This weekend you can aboard the Volunteer Princess for a romantic cruise on the Tennessee River. There are cruises Friday through Monday and they are booking up quickly. There is an early dinner cruise from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a later one from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 12th:

The Zen Evo Hot For Chocolate 5K is perfect for you and your significant other, if you enjoy running of course. Saturday at World’s Fair Park, couples can register together and win some yummy chocolate! Also, if you’re single you can register to run as well. The race starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Hilton Knoxville is hosting Cupid’s Gala. This black tie gala will feature live entertainment, horse d’oeuvers, and a vendor showcase.

Monday, February 14th:

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra is performing ‘Jazz is for Lovers’ at the Bijou Theatre on Monday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $40.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.