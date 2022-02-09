Fulton coaching icon stepping down after 11 seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rob Black announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as the head football coach at Fulton High School after 11 seasons. Coach Black compiled a record of 103-36 during his head coaching tenure at Fulton, and is one of only 16 coaches to win more than 100 games in the history of Knox Co. High School Football.

He led the Falcons to three consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Under coach Black’s leadership, Fulton won six district/region championships and had five seasons with 10 or more victories. The Falcons won 37 consecutive games from 2012 to 2015. Coach Black coached two Mr. Football winners in Daryl Rollins-Davis (2013) and Deshawn Page (2015). Overall, he spent 31 years as a Fulton assistant or head coach.

Coach Black is a 1984 graduate of Fulton High, and was an outstanding three-sport athlete for the Falcons. He graduated from Carson-Newman University where he was a member of the football and baseball teams. He served several years as a volunteer coach at Fulton before officially joining the staff in 1991. He became Offensive Coordinator in 1992 under Head Coach Buck Coatney, where he was a part of five trips to the BlueCross Bowl and three gold balls in 2003, 2004, and 2006. He was promoted to head coach in 2011.

He earned state Coach of the Year honors from the TSWA and East Tennessee Coach of the Year honors from PrepXtra in 2012 after the Falcons defeated Covington 39-14 in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl. The 2013 Falcons became the first team in school history to complete an undefeated 15-0 season, while setting a TSSAA record for points scored in a season (862). The Falcons defeated Giles Co. for his second Class 4A state championship. Coach Black led the 2014 Falcons to their second consecutive undefeated season and third consecutive BlueCross Bowl championship. The 2014 Falcons earned a #13 national ranking from USA Today. The 2013 and 2014 Falcons are the top two scoring teams in the history of TSSAA.

Coach Black earned his 100th win as head coach last season against Scott High. The 2021 Falcons overcame many obstacles to finish the season as Region 2-4A Runner-Up and with an 8- 4 record. That record included victories over rivals Austin-East and Central, and Class 6A Bearden and Farragut. The Falcons advanced to the TSSAA Playoffs each year under coach Black. He comes from a true Fulton Family.

His dad, Bob Black, coached at Fulton from 1965-2020 including a two-year stint as head coach. His mom, Brenda, was a Fulton Falcon as well. His wife, Michelle, was a Falcon cheerleader, and his daughters, Makaley and Makenna were cheerleaders during his time as head coach.

“Rob Black represents all that is good about Fulton High School,” said Fulton Principal Seth Smith. “He has served this school community his entire life and will continue to do so. His accomplishments on the field speak for themselves. He is a winner in every sense of the word and his imprint on this school will never fade. We are beyond thankful for him and his efforts in leading our football program over the last 30 years.”

“Rob Black is Fulton High School. While he has achieved tremendous success as our football coach, he has served Fulton is so many ways,” said Fulton Athletic Director Jody Wright. “To say Rob is one of a kind is an understatement of major proportions. He grew up as a ball boy here, played here, coached, and taught here and nobody loves Fulton more than Rob. He coached with class and integrity and did things the right way. He ran a program that we all could be proud of, win or lose. Rob is one of my best friends and I am thankful for his friendship and his impact on my life.”

