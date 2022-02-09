Guzda knocking on NHL door, Bellant returns to Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goaltender Mack Guzda has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers organization.

Hockey Goaltender (Florida Panthers)

Undrafted, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound native of Knoxville has appeared in 156 regular season OHL games with Owen Sound (2017-18 to 2021-22) and Barrie (2021-22), producing a 74-53-11-7 record. A two-time recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as the OHL’s top academic high school player in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guzda was also named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

BELLANT RETURNS TO ICE BEARS

Forward Andrew Bellant has returned from his loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. He rejoined the Ice Bears for practice Tuesday morning.

A quick announcement from a familiar face...



See him this Thursday at 7:30! pic.twitter.com/FXCZcUxZvm — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) February 8, 2022

Bellant appeared in 13 games for Indy after his loan in December. He scored one goal and had two assists. He has 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 19 games for the Ice Bears this season.

The Ice Bears also released forward Joey Strada.

You can see Bellant in actions this week as Knoxville hosts Peoria Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 525-7825 or knoxvilleicebears.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.