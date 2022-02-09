Advertisement

Heupel speaks to Rotary Club in Downtown Knoxville

Tennessee head coach excited about entering 2nd year on Rocky Top
Tennessee head football coach speaks to Rotary Club in Downtown Knoxville
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coach Heupel answered several questions from the Roatarians on hand. He talked about the experience he and his staff have gained having been here now for a year.

Coach Heupel asked what is most important thing to cultivate as a leader? “Be real and be transparent,” said coach Heupel. “We’ve gotten better about being real regarding the players we recruit and our expectations. I don’t think anyones more real than our staff.”

Coach Heupel told the crowd his team is five weeks away from starting Spring ball. In fact, the Vols will hits the practice field on the week of March 21st. In advance of that he said, “We are continuing to grow and are excited about where the program is from year one to year two and we know it needs to continue to grow.”

Click on the above video to hear several of coach Heupel’s comments on various issues following his appearance in Downtown Knoxville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonny Beason
Driver who dropped ladder during I-75 crash that killed Loudon County deputy arrested
Chloee Jenkins
Daughter of fallen Loudon Co. deputy rides horse set to carry father’s casket
Crash and sign damage
Major accident on I-40 East causes significant congestion
Knox Co. Schools accused of not enforcing federal mask mandate
The wife of Thomas Steven Thrasher Jr arrested and charged for first degree murder
Oak Ridge family gets answers after seven-year murder investigation

Latest News

Tenn. Man arrested
Tennessee man arrested, accused of physically abusing 3 month old child
Few clouds, more wind and warmth today.
Brief warming trend starts today
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Jazmine Christianna White was last seen Feb, 6, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Cookeville teen