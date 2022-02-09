Heupel speaks to Rotary Club in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coach Heupel answered several questions from the Roatarians on hand. He talked about the experience he and his staff have gained having been here now for a year.

Coach Heupel asked what is most important thing to cultivate as a leader? “Be real and be transparent,” said coach Heupel. “We’ve gotten better about being real regarding the players we recruit and our expectations. I don’t think anyones more real than our staff.”

Coach Heupel asked about fake injuries. We have to do something to insure the integrity the game. Player safety will always be on the forefront of the rules committee. Maybe get to the point if someone goes down they have to sit out the rest of the series or plus one @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/Lr5BNetUGN — wvlt (@wvlt) February 8, 2022

Coach Heupel told the crowd his team is five weeks away from starting Spring ball. In fact, the Vols will hits the practice field on the week of March 21st. In advance of that he said, “We are continuing to grow and are excited about where the program is from year one to year two and we know it needs to continue to grow.”

Click on the above video to hear several of coach Heupel’s comments on various issues following his appearance in Downtown Knoxville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.